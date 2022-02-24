California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,445 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of frontdoor worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 461,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in frontdoor by 15.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

FTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

