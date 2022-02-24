California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,578 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Agree Realty worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000.

Agree Realty stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average is $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.48). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

