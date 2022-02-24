California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,027 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of LHC Group worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in LHC Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 667,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,260,000 after buying an additional 118,807 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in LHC Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after buying an additional 131,328 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHCG opened at $120.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

