California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,223 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of ChampionX worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ChampionX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ChampionX by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHX. Barclays raised their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CHX stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 3.02.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

