California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 898 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,799,000 after buying an additional 47,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,982,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,868,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $755,035 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

NYSE:SSD opened at $112.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.79 and a one year high of $141.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.91.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

