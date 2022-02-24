California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Murphy USA worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 45.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Murphy USA by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Murphy USA by 4.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA stock opened at $179.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $202.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.49.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $1.03. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Murphy USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.