Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital increased their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. Calix has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $80.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Calix will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Calix by 128.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the third quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Calix by 24.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth about $2,793,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 36.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

