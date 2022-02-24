Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.21

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 6243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELY. B. Riley dropped their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,861,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,774,000 after acquiring an additional 188,522 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth $698,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.