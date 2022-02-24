Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

NYSE:CPE traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $65.45.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,020 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPE. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.