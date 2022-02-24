Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.
NYSE:CPE traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $65.45.
In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPE. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.
Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.