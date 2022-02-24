Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.14. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.87 EPS.

CPE has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

CPE opened at $53.16 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

