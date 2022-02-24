Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.21). Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $17.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

