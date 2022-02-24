Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.230-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.35 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.150 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.67.

CMBM stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

