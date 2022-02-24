Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.15. 166,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,396,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Cameco alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -111.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cameco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.