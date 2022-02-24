Camellia (LON:CAM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,664.88

Shares of Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,664.88 ($90.64) and traded as low as GBX 6,450 ($87.72). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 6,450 ($87.72), with a volume of 210 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,780.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,664.88. The stock has a market cap of £178.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Camellia Company Profile (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock grazing activities.

