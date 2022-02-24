Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stake Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Campbell Soup worth $15,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 400,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,464,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,919,000 after purchasing an additional 97,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 264,869 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

CPB opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

