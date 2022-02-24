Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $125.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

FIVN traded down $4.17 on Thursday, hitting $99.97. 65,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.62 and its 200 day moving average is $149.69. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $103.59 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. Five9’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $433,547.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 26.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,771 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 20.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,356 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 28.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after acquiring an additional 224,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

