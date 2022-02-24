Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target to $8.00

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.63% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAPS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WM Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.
WM Technology stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $26.40.
WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WM Technology (MAPS)
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.