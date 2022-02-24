Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target to $8.00

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAPS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WM Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its stake in WM Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 392,041 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in WM Technology by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in WM Technology by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.