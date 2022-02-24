Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $86.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 111.25% from the stock’s previous close.

BAND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.71.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $174.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.75.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after acquiring an additional 772,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after purchasing an additional 311,804 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 708.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 191,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 103.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

