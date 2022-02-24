Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$56.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s current price.

DRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Shares of Dream Unlimited stock traded up C$1.37 on Thursday, hitting C$46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,867. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -838.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.25. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of C$21.54 and a 52-week high of C$47.51.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.