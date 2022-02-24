Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $125.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s current price.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN opened at $101.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.69. Five9 has a twelve month low of $103.59 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Five9 by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Five9 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.