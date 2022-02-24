Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $864.59 million-$876.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.21 million.

NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $25.33. 101,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 310,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 42,617 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 24,117 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

