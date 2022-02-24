Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading Up 9.1%

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Rating) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 31,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 27,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 million and a P/E ratio of -10.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE)

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for base and precious metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Zeus claims located in Lillooet, British Columbia.

