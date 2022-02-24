Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading Up 9.1%

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Rating) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 31,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 27,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 million and a P/E ratio of -10.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.
About Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE)
