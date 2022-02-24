Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Set at C$70.50 by Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) has been given a C$70.50 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.67.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of CAR.UN traded down C$1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$52.69. 442,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,987. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$49.20 and a twelve month high of C$62.77. The stock has a market cap of C$9.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.42.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.