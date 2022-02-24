Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,416.27

Canadian General Investments, Limited (LON:CGI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,416.27 ($32.86) and traded as low as GBX 2,326 ($31.63). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,364 ($32.15), with a volume of 2,418 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,509.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,416.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £490.23 million and a PE ratio of 2.07.
About Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI)
