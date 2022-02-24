Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $54.73.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,908,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,625,000 after buying an additional 584,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.