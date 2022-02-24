Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 72,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $49,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,159,000 after acquiring an additional 654,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $617,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,315 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,378 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,978,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,602,000 after acquiring an additional 196,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

