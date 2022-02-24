Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.22. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 114,299 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$57.09 million and a P/E ratio of -53.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Candente Copper alerts:

In other news, Director Andres Juan Milla sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,159. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,000.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Candente Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candente Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.