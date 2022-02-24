Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.82

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.83, with a volume of 52533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFX. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$380.97 million and a P/E ratio of 8.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

