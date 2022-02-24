Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.84

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 19449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.
Several analysts recently weighed in on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.09.
Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.
