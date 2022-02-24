Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.84

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 19449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Canoo by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the third quarter worth about $118,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

