Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.42

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 104282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

