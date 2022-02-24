Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 185 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.45) to GBX 185 ($2.52) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.52) to GBX 175 ($2.38) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCPPF remained flat at $$2.20 on Thursday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

