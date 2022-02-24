Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s (CAPC) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.11) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.52) to GBX 175 ($2.38) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.69) to GBX 220 ($2.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($3.06) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 164 ($2.23) on Wednesday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 154 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188.20 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 168.76.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.