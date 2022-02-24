Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Capital Product Partners posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

