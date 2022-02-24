Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.65

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 7246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

CFFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

In other news, Director Michel Philipp Cole acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,045 shares of company stock worth $55,243. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.