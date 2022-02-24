Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 9,370 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,023,000 after acquiring an additional 301,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,971,000 after acquiring an additional 350,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average is $87.77. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $71.99 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

