Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

SCHG stock opened at $135.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

