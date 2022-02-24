Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $341.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $316.46 and a one year high of $426.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.67.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.