Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,293 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eaton by 28.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,140,000 after acquiring an additional 72,721 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $149.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.52.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

