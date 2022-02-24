Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 28,692 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,692 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1,527.5% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 59,345 shares during the period.

Shares of EEMV stock opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00.

