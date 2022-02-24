Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 61,286 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,286 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 463.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,046 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 403,251 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,941,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.
FirstEnergy Profile
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
