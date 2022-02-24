Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $188.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.63.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

