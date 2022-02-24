Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $2,374,000. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

IBM stock opened at $122.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.02. The company has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

