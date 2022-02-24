Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Shares of LH stock opened at $268.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.22 and its 200 day moving average is $288.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $230.89 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.56 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

