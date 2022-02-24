Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,592 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,098 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,355,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 386,537 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $110.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average is $89.12.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

