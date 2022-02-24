Captrust Financial Advisors Has $10.36 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

