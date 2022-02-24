Captrust Financial Advisors Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,933 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 848.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,722,000.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $214.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.56. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.84 and a one year high of $266.44.

