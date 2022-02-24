Captrust Financial Advisors Has $12.90 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,220 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 488.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.