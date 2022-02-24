Captrust Financial Advisors Has $13.03 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

