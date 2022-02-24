Captrust Financial Advisors Has $17.38 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,307 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,678,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.81 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average is $78.54.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

