Captrust Financial Advisors Has $18 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 1,085.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,730 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.27% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $18,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 109.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 116,896 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,464.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,420,000 after buying an additional 1,005,610 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

ESGE stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

